Afghan President Ghani Inks Political Agreement With Main Rival Abdullah - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 04:00 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his main political rival, former Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, on Sunday, signed a power-sharing agreement, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

"The Political Agreement between President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has just been signed. Dr. Abdullah will lead the National Reconciliation High Council and members of his team will be included in the cabinet," Sediqqi wrote on Twitter, adding that details will be further reported by media.

Ghani and Abdullah competed for the presidency both in 2014 and 2019, with Ghani winning both times and Abdullah disputing the results. The 2014 election led to a drawn-out political crisis in the country which forced the United States to broker a power-sharing agreement whereby Ghani took the presidency while a new office, the now abolished Chief Executive, was handed to Abdullah. In 2019, Abdullah refused to concede his defeat to Ghani, decrying the September election as invalid due to fraud, ushering a protracted political crisis.

