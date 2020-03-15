UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Ghani Meets With US Special Envoy For Afghanistan Khalilzad - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:10 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Sunday to discusses the peace process, Sediq Sediqqi, the presidential spokesman, said.

"Pres. Ghani met with the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Mr. Khalilzad.

Both sides discussed the latest development in Afghan peace, the reduction in violence and the future steps in the process," Sediqqi tweeted.

The US-Taliban peace deal singed in late February contained a promised condition to immediately release up to 5,000 Taliban members from Afghan prisons. Ghani later announced that the Afghan government agreed to release the prisoners gradually in tandem with ongoing intra-Afghan peace talks. The talks appear to be in limbo as Taliban leadership also rejected Ghani's proposal, demanding an immediate handover of all prisoners.

