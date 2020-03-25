UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Ghani, Rival Abdullah Must Be Under Pressured To Achieve Peace - US Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 10:31 PM

Afghan President Ghani, Rival Abdullah Must Be Under Pressured to Achieve Peace - US Envoy

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Wednesday that to reach peace, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, needed to be under pressure and they should knew that the people are not satisfied with the current situation

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Wednesday that to reach peace, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, needed to be under pressure and they should knew that the people are not satisfied with the current situation.

"The purpose of our current peace efforts is to pressure and understand both leaders [Ghani and Abdullah]. The people are not satisfied with this situation and the problem will be solved," Khalilzad told reporters.

The US envoy also said that a government delegation should be formed for negotiations with the Taliban and should be inclusive to avoid leaving the populations out of the process.

"All parties must be included in the delegation for peace negotiations. Without any inclusive delegation, the problem will not be resolved ... If important people are not part of the delegation, then they will not accept it, challenges will arise and foreign interventions will be allowed," Khalilzad added.

In addition, the envoy called the release of the Taliban detainees, which is one of the conditions of the peace deal, a positive step toward building trust between the Afghan government and the Taliban and initiating intra-Afghan dialogue, which has now progressed. However, there are still concerns that the parties will not find a compromise.

Meanwhile, National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal told reporters that the president's position regarding the detainees' release remained the same and prisoners would be released when the war was over and guarantees were made.

After the signing of a peace deal between Washington and the Taliban, the latter continued its attacks in the wake of Kabul's refusal to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners. Ghani later conceded to the demands and ordered the release of the prisoners. However, the group rejected the phased release of its members.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Washington Same Ashraf Ghani All Government

Recent Stories

Leader of Upper House urges people to adopt precau ..

4 minutes ago

Parliamentary leaders' committee to oversight coro ..

4 minutes ago

Canada's Senate Approves Controversial Covid-19 Sp ..

4 minutes ago

US to Continue Work with Afghan Parties to Jumpsta ..

4 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Tunisia Reaches 173 - ..

14 minutes ago

G7 Foreign Ministers Agree Several Areas of Work o ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.