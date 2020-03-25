Afghan President Ghani, Rival Abdullah Must Be Under Pressured to Achieve Peace - US Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Wednesday that to reach peace, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, needed to be under pressure and they should knew that the people are not satisfied with the current situation

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Wednesday that to reach peace, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, needed to be under pressure and they should knew that the people are not satisfied with the current situation.

"The purpose of our current peace efforts is to pressure and understand both leaders [Ghani and Abdullah]. The people are not satisfied with this situation and the problem will be solved," Khalilzad told reporters.

The US envoy also said that a government delegation should be formed for negotiations with the Taliban and should be inclusive to avoid leaving the populations out of the process.

"All parties must be included in the delegation for peace negotiations. Without any inclusive delegation, the problem will not be resolved ... If important people are not part of the delegation, then they will not accept it, challenges will arise and foreign interventions will be allowed," Khalilzad added.

In addition, the envoy called the release of the Taliban detainees, which is one of the conditions of the peace deal, a positive step toward building trust between the Afghan government and the Taliban and initiating intra-Afghan dialogue, which has now progressed. However, there are still concerns that the parties will not find a compromise.

Meanwhile, National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal told reporters that the president's position regarding the detainees' release remained the same and prisoners would be released when the war was over and guarantees were made.

After the signing of a peace deal between Washington and the Taliban, the latter continued its attacks in the wake of Kabul's refusal to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners. Ghani later conceded to the demands and ordered the release of the prisoners. However, the group rejected the phased release of its members.