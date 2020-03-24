Afghan President Ghani Says No Unity Government Yet After Talks With Rival Abdullah

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Tuesday that he held talks with his political rival Abdullah Abdullah last night but has failed to reach an unity government agreement as Abdullah's demands contradict the country's constitution

Earlier this month, Ghani abolished Abdullah's office of Chief Executive of Afghanistan ahead of forming a new government following official confirmation of his victory in the September 2019 election.

"Yesterday I had separate talks with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah... I want to work with his team in the cabinet, but he insists on changing the constitution in one night and on the basis of an understanding between himself and me, that is, he wants a structure and organization that is in complete contradiction with the constitutional provisions," Ghani said in a televised address.

Ghani and Abdullah competed for the presidency both in 2014 and 2019, with Ghani winning both times and Abdullah disputing the results.

The 2014 election led to a drawn out political crisis in the country which forced the United States to broker a power sharing agreement whereby Ghani takes the presidency while a new office, the now abolished Chief Executive, will be handed to Abdullah.

"The demands of former CEO Abdullah Abdullah are illegal and opposite to our constitution... that is a not good idea for national interests of Afghanistan," activist Maiwand Halimzai told Sputnik.

After abolishing the office of Chief Executive, Ghani has thus far been unsuccessful in winning over Abdullah or his backers to form a new unity government.