Afghan President Ghani Starts Official Visit to Kuwait, Qatar - Presidential Palace

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is heading a high-ranking government delegation that has departed for an official visit to Kuwait, as well as Qatar, the presidential palace said in a statement.

Ghani departed for Kuwait on Monday morning. He will attend the funeral ceremony of the Late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on an official invitation of the country's new emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Sabah.

The Afghan leader will then travel to Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Several meetings are planned "to discuss efforts for deepening Afghanistan-Qatar bilateral relations and mutual cooperation in various areas," according to the Monday statement from the presidential palace.

President Ghani is also scheduled to address a gathering at Doha Institute, with Qatar's prominent diplomats, lecturers, academicians and students scheduled to attend.

The visit comes amid ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations that started in Doha on September 12.