KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree terminating of the Executive Office, previously held by political rival Abdullah Abdullah, a source at the presidential palace told Sputnik.

The move brings down the national unity government which had been experiencing political crisis since the results of the September presidential elections were announced in February.

Abdullah disputed the election results and claimed rigging and widespread fraud.

A similar dispute between Ghani and Abdullah after the 2014 election led to a US-brokered negotiation and the creation of the Office of Chief Executive, which Abdullah held since.