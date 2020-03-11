UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Ghani Terminates Executive Office, Dissolves Unity Gov't - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:34 PM

Afghan President Ghani Terminates Executive Office, Dissolves Unity Gov't - Source

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree terminating of the Executive Office, previously held by political rival Abdullah Abdullah, a source at the presidential palace told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree terminating of the Executive Office, previously held by political rival Abdullah Abdullah, a source at the presidential palace told Sputnik.

The move brings down the national unity government which had been experiencing political crisis since the results of the September presidential elections were announced in February.

Abdullah disputed the election results and claimed rigging and widespread fraud.

A similar dispute between Ghani and Abdullah after the 2014 election led to a US-brokered negotiation and the creation of the Office of Chief Executive, which Abdullah held since.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan February September Ashraf Ghani Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PCB fines Qalandars’ Dilbar Hussain for violatin ..

13 minutes ago

Another zero- doze child crippled for life as Tank ..

13 minutes ago

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin's replaceme ..

15 minutes ago

Arrangements finalised for Kumrat Snow, Cultural F ..

13 minutes ago

OSCE Official Urges EU Countries to Find Compromis ..

9 minutes ago

Spain's Number of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 2,000 - H ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.