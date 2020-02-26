The inauguration of newly re-elected Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, initially scheduled for February 27, has been postponed to March 9 due to lack of time for preparation, the presidential office said on Wednesday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The inauguration of newly re-elected Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, initially scheduled for February 27, has been postponed to March 9 due to lack of time for preparation, the presidential office said on Wednesday in a statement.

The statement was made following extensive and comprehensive consultations with political figures of the country, tribal leaders, the leadership of the state-building team and international partners of Afghanistan.

"The rumors about the spread of the coronavirus, the need for more timely preparation for the arrival of foreign guests, and the need for more technical preparation are the main reasons for the delay in this major national event," the statement said.

Although it is said that the United States requested the delay of the inauguration for some unknown reasons, the presidential administration said that the ceremony was rescheduled due to lack of time.

Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad praised on Twitter the decision, saying it would give more time to hold the necessary consultations so that the new government would reflect the people's interest.

"As the electoral process has concluded, President Ghani, as the declared winner, and other leaders should ensure that the new government is inclusive and reflects the aspirations of all Afghans," Khalilzad added.

Last week, the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan finally announced the outcome of the September 28 vote. Incumbent president Ghani won with 50.64 percent, but the results triggered a backlash with two other candidates rejecting them, while the Taliban movement said that Ghani's reelection would damage the peace process in the country. However, the international community expressed hopes that it would not affect the settlement of the longstanding conflict and expressed their readiness to work with the new administration.