Afghan President, His Wife Test Negative for Coronavirus - Presidential Spokesman

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his wife, Rula Ghani, have tested for the coronavirus with negative results, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his wife, Rula Ghani, have tested for the coronavirus with negative results, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Khaama Press news agency reported, citing relevant documents, that the number of COVID-19 infections among employees of the presidential palace in Kabul had doubled and amounted 40.

"COVID19 tests were conducted for the President and the First Lady at their own request. Both results are negative. The President is healthy and is leading government efforts on all fronts. All safety precautions have been taken to make sure his working environment is safe and healthy," Sediqqi�wrote on Twitter.

So far, Afghanistan has registered a total of 1,092 confirmed cases of the disease, including 36 fatalities and 150 recoveries.