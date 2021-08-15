Afghan President Holds Emergency Talks With US Special Envoy, NATO - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is holding emergency talks with Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and senior NATO officials, media reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a local source told Sputnik that the Taliban entered Kabul, having taken control of Kabul University, located in the west of the Afghan capital.

The Taliban are reportedly holding negotiations with the government.