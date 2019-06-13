UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Hopes For Peace Despite Tense Situation In Country

Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:14 PM

Afghan President Hopes for Peace Despite Tense Situation in Country

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday that he hoped peace would be restored in the country and stressed that the ongoing violence should not put this hope in doubt

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday that he hoped peace would be restored in the country and stressed that the ongoing violence should not put this hope in doubt.

In the most recent escalation, the Taliban attacked the Khwaja Ghar district in Kunduz Province on Wednesday, resulting in at least 15 militants being killed. The group claimed that the Afghan army had also suffered heavy casualties in the attack. Afghan officials have declined to disclose their death toll.

"The experiences of war has shown that fighting intensifies when peace deal approaches, this should not give rise to sense of hopelessness," Ghani said before departing for Bishkek to the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in which Afghanistan is an observer nation.

To push the talks forward, Ghani recently ordered the release of hundreds of Taliban fighters.

"There could be little threat, but I believe most of the released Taliban fighters will not return to battlefield, instead, they will be peace ambassadors," he explained his decision.

So far, the Afghan government has released almost 500 Taliban fighters and is expected to release more than 950 more.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

