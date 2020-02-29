UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Hopes US-Taliban Deal To Lead To Permanent Ceasefire, Peace

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:26 PM

Afghan President Hopes US-Taliban Deal to Lead to Permanent Ceasefire, Peace

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani expressed hope that the long-awaited US-Taliban peace agreement would lead to a permanent ceasefire that in turn would bring stability to Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani expressed hope that the long-awaited US-Taliban peace agreement would lead to a permanent ceasefire that in turn would bring stability to Afghanistan.

The peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban was signed earlier in the day in Doha, Qatar.

Ghani also thanked NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper for assistance to Afghanistan in fight against terrorism.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Qatar Doha Lead United States Ashraf Ghani Agreement

Recent Stories

Medical camp arranged at Faisalabad Development Au ..

4 minutes ago

We look forward to developing a comprehensive road ..

30 minutes ago

Woman killed over suspicion of loose morals in Haf ..

4 minutes ago

EU Calls US-Taliban Deal First Step Toward Intra-A ..

4 minutes ago

US, Taliban sign peace-agreement in Doha

39 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council holds exhibition on Iran's cul ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.