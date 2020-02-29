Afghan President Hopes US-Taliban Deal to Lead to Permanent Ceasefire, Peace

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani expressed hope that the long-awaited US-Taliban peace agreement would lead to a permanent ceasefire that in turn would bring stability to Afghanistan

The peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban was signed earlier in the day in Doha, Qatar.

Ghani also thanked NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper for assistance to Afghanistan in fight against terrorism.