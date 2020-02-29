Afghan President Hopes US-Taliban Deal To Lead To Permanent Ceasefire, Peace
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:26 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani expressed hope that the long-awaited US-Taliban peace agreement would lead to a permanent ceasefire that in turn would bring stability to Afghanistan.
The peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban was signed earlier in the day in Doha, Qatar.
Ghani also thanked NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper for assistance to Afghanistan in fight against terrorism.