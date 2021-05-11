UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Invites Taliban To Attend Next Grand Council - Reports

Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:35 PM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has invited the Taliban to participate in a traditional Afghan grand council, known as Loya Jirga, the broadcaster TOLOnews reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has invited the Taliban to participate in a traditional Afghan grand council, known as Loya Jirga, the broadcaster TOLOnews reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Ghani made the same proposal to the country's security forces and urged the Taliban to establish a permanent truce.

According to the broadcaster, the president made the invitation while speaking at an event in Kabul. Ghani did not give the date of the council to which he invited the Taliban.

Despite not being an official decision-making body, Loya Jirga is an ancient social institution, considered to be the highest expression of the people's will, especially when it comes to consequential political decisions. It brings together leaders of all peoples, tribes, and religious groups that populate Afghanistan. The last time it was convened was August 2020 to decide whatever or not to release 400 Taliban members from prisons, which was the movement's condition for beginning the intra-Afghan talks.

