UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Leaves For Germany To Attend Munich Security Conference - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

Afghan President Leaves for Germany to Attend Munich Security Conference - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is heading to Germany on Thursday to attend the 2020 Munich Security Conference (MSC) and conduct several meetings on the sidelines of the event, Sediq Sediqqi, the presidential spokesman, said.

"President @AshrafGhani [Ashraf Ghani] leaves for #Germany this morning to attend the 56th Munich Security Conference. The president will be meeting with a number of Foreign Heads of delegations at the sideline of @MunSecConf #MSC2020 [the conference] discussing AFG [Afghanistan] peace and security," Sediqqi tweeted.

Sediqqi has not disclosed Ghani's agenda for the conference and has not specified with which foreign officials the Afghan president planned to meet in Munich.

This year's conference in Munich, an annual gathering of the world's foremost security experts, politicians and diplomats for discussions on pertinent global security issues, will be held from Friday to Sunday.

Over 35 heads of state or government, as well as over 100 defense and foreign ministers, are among the attendees, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to the organizers, the MSC2020 would focus on the so-called phenomenon of Westlessness ” the fading concerted common response to critical situations and security challenges by Western countries.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Prime Minister World Russia German Germany Munich Justin Trudeau Sunday 2020 Ashraf Ghani Event From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 February 2020

1 hour ago

Turkish President will arrive in Islamabad today

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Sharjah Light Festival illuminates hear ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family F ..

11 hours ago

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.