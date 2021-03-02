UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Made 'Significant Progress' Reconciling Political Parties - Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:32 PM

Afghan President Made 'Significant Progress' Reconciling Political Parties - Aide

The recent consultations of Afghan president Ashraf Ghani with various political parties and tribes have produced a "significant progress" forging the inclusive national unity, Haji Nazir Ahmadzai, the president's Senior Adviser on the Reconciliation of Political Parties and Tribes, told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The recent consultations of Afghan president Ashraf Ghani with various political parties and tribes have produced a "significant progress" forging the inclusive national unity, Haji Nazir Ahmadzai, the president's Senior Adviser on the Reconciliation of Political Parties and Tribes, told Sputnik in an interview.

Ghani recently held a series of meetings with politicians and representatives of various parties. According to Ahmadzai, he met with representatives of 62 political parties, fulfilling his obligation to "coordinate, work with political parties, politicians and ethnic groups."

"We have made significant progress in the national consensus. Politicians and ethnic groups are now united in the larger process," the presidential adviser said.

Despite the Afghan government acting as a united front in negotiations with the Taliban, there exist disagreements among various political forces in Kabul, particularly between Ghani's cabinet and the High Council for National Reconciliation, led by Abdullah Abdullah, his long-standing political competitor.

Ghani and Abdullah competed for the presidency in 2014 and 2019, with Ghani winning both times and Abdullah disputing the results. The 2014 election led to a drawn out political crisis in the country which forced the United States to broker a power sharing agreement whereby Ghani takes the presidency while a new office, the now abolished Chief Executive, was handed to Abdullah. In 2019, Abdullah refused to concede his defeat to Ghani and slammed the election as invalid due to fraud.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Progress United States 2019 Ashraf Ghani Government Cabinet Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif get permission to cas ..

13 minutes ago

Taliban Unable to Handle Foreign Troops Withdrawal ..

20 seconds ago

KP Rescue 1122 provides service in 14000 cases of ..

21 seconds ago

Belarusian Investigative Committee Seeks Tikhanovs ..

22 seconds ago

No Proof on Crown Prince's Link to Khashoggi's Mur ..

24 seconds ago

Iran to Take Note of COVID Vaccination Level in Na ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.