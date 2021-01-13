Afghan President Meets With Indian National Security Adviser for Counterterrorism Talks

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met in Kabul on Wednesday for talks on anti-terrorism cooperation and the Afghan peace process.

"Both sides discussed counter-terrorism cooperation and efforts for building regional consensus on supporting peace in Afghanistan," the Afghan president's office said in a statement.

Ghani said the Afghan military and police were at the forefront of war against regional and global terrorism and hoped to succeed in rolling it back with the help of NATO and the United States.

Doval, who was invited to the presidential palace during his two-day visit to the Afghan capital, said that India wanted to continue security cooperation and talks on common interests with its neighbor.