Afghan President Meets With Top Peace Official After 1st Progress In Talks With Taliban

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:17 AM

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani received Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Wednesday evening, following the first progress in talks with the Taliban

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani received Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Wednesday evening, following the first progress in talks with the Taliban.

According to Ghani's office, the meeting took place at the presidential palace.

The sides exchanged views on the peace process and next steps after the first phase of talks has been completed. They also noted the importance of a national and international consensus for the process to succeed.

Last week, several months after the intra-Afghan talks began in Doha, Kabul and the Taliban agreed on the framework of negotiations, allowing for discussions to move on to substantive issues. This was followed by an inaugural meeting of the High Council for National Reconciliation's leadership committee.

More Stories From World

