Afghan President Meets With US Special Envoy, Army Commander in Qatar

(@FahadShabbir)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a meeting in Doha with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, on Monday night and the sides discussed the ongoing intra-Afghan settlement process

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a meeting in Doha with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, on Monday night and the sides discussed the ongoing intra-Afghan settlement process.

"President @ashrafghani is in Doha at Qatar's invitation. General Miller and I had an opportunity to meet with him and discuss the latest on the #AfghanistanPeaceNegotiations. General Miller and I affirmed ongoing U.S. support to Afghanistan, our partnership, and a peace process meant to produce a political settlement and an end to decades of war," Khalilzad said on Twitter.

According to the envoy, the United States supports the intra-Afghan settlement process and is ready to assist.

Khalilzad and Miller also met with the Taliban delegation headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar, the co-founder of the Taliban, who is also known as Mullah Brother Akhund.

"During the meeting, both sides discussed the implementation of the Doha agreement and called it important for the solution of the Afghanistan issue. They also discussed steps taken after signing of the agreement," Naeem Wardak, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, said.

The United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal on February 29 that paved the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks upon the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process.

After months of delays, the peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in the Qatari capital. However, an uptick in violence has been observed in Afghanistan since the talks began. Meanwhile, both sides have publicly expressed their desire to conclude a secure and long-lasting ceasefire to end Afghanistan's long-running conflict.