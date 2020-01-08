UrduPoint.com
Afghan President, NATO Chief Plan For Future Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:38 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had a phone call on Wednesday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in which they agreed to discuss strategic matters during the alliance chief's visit to Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had a phone call on Wednesday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in which they agreed to discuss strategic matters during the alliance chief's visit to Kabul.

The Afghan presidency said in a statement that Stoltenberg had apologized to Ghani for postponing his planned visit indefinitely in light of a recent escalation in the region.

The two reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation between NATO and Afghan security forces in the fight against terrorism and their support of the peace process.

They underscored that a lasting security and stability in Afghanistan and the region were impossible as long as the threat of terrorism remained.

Stoltenberg and Ghani agreed to continue discussing strategic and other bilateral issues when the NATO chief comes to Kabul at a more appropriate time, as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to rise in the middle East.

