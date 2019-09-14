UrduPoint.com
Afghan President, NATO Secretary General Discussed Partnership In Phone Talks - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

Afghan President, NATO Secretary General Discussed Partnership in Phone Talks - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the president's spokesman said Friday.

"President Ghani spoke on the phone with NATO Secretary General; the Secretary General stressed that NATO Allies and partners remain fully committed to supporting Afghanistan with training and funding, helping to create the conditions for peace," Sediq Sediqqi wrote on Twitter.

Around 17,000 military personnel from 39 NATO member states are currently stationed in Afghanistan as part of the alliance's Resolute Support Mission, aimed at providing training and assistance to Afghan security forces, which continue to fight rebel and terrorist groups operating in the country.

Your Thoughts and Comments

