Afghan President Orders Acting Interior Minister To Arrest Ex-Police Commander Paikan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

Afghan President Orders Acting Interior Minister to Arrest Ex-Police Commander Paikan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered acting Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi to immediately arrest Zmaray Paikan, the former commander of the country's Civil Order Police, while speaking at the annual anti-corruption conference in Kabul on Sunday.

"He [Zmaray Paikan] had turned a nationwide institution which was Civil Order Police into a source of corruption," Ghani said, as quoted by the Afghan Voice Agency media outlet.

According to the president, it is no longer acceptable that the arrest warrant has not been implemented so far.

In 2017, Paikan was sentenced by the country's anti-corruption court to more than eight years of imprisonment for abuse of power, embezzlement and support for the Taliban movement. However, he has not been arrested so far.

