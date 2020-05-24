Afghan President Orders to Release About 2,000 Taliban Prisoners - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday ordered a release of up to 2,000 Taliban fighters from prison, his spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

On Saturday, the movement declared a ceasefire to honor the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Ghani welcomed that initiative and announced that the process of releasing Taliban prisoners would be expedited, urging the Taliban to do the same.

"Pres.

Ghani today initiated a process to release up to 2000 Taliban prisoners as a good will gesture in response to the Taliban's announcement of a ceasefire during Eid. The AFG Gov is extending the offer of peace and is taking further steps to ensure success of the peace process," Sediqqi tweeted.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating a beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations as well as prisoners exchange.