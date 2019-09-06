Afghan President Postpones Visit to Washington - Reports

(@imziishan)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has postponed his visit to the United States in light of Thursday's explosion in Kabul, local media reported on Friday

Earlier in the day, a source in the Afghan president's administration told Sputnik that Ghani would visit Washington with a 13-member delegation on September 7 for talks with US President Donald Trump, whose administration has recently secured a draft agreement with the Taliban.

According to the TOLOnews agency, citing sources familiar with Ghani's schedule, the president has postponed his visit to Washington.

It comes a day after a Taliban car bomb rocked Kabul, killing at least 10 people and injuring over 40 others. It was the second of such attacks this week after a preliminary US-Taliban peace deal was announced.

In the wake of the explosion, Ghani called it "meaningless" to seek peace with the Taliban.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

On Monday, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said a draft agreement had been struck between the Taliban and the United States. The Afghan government expressed its reservations, despite claiming to be supportive of the peace process.