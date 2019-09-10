UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Reiterates Commitment To Peace Process Amid Breakup Of US-Taliban Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

Afghan President Reiterates Commitment to Peace Process Amid Breakup of US-Taliban Talks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reiterated on Tuesday his commitment to the people-owned peace process amid the breakup of the US-Taliban peace talks after the movement's recent attack in which a US soldier was killed.

"Our path is clear, we have chosen the path of peace, lasting peace. We do not back down, this country wants peace and we believe in peace, in Afghan-owned peace process," he said, when introducing the acting director of the National Directorate of Security.

Ghani also expressed confidence in the success of Afghan forces in the fight against terrorism.

Violence in Afghanistan has been escalating amid the talks between the United States and the Taliban movement, which has in recent days conducted a number of terrorist attacks that have killed dozens of people in the war-torn country. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that US peace talks with the Taliban were dead after the group claimed responsibility for the attack that killed a US service member in Kabul on September 5.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Trump United States September Ashraf Ghani

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Estonian President says her country and ..

1 hour ago

Indian Fascist Regime has Crossed all limits; Gen ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Monday

3 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince receives Japanese Ambassador

3 hours ago

UAE paper hails Dubai Metro on its 10th anniversar ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.