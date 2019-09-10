Afghan President Reiterates Commitment to Peace Process Amid Breakup of US-Taliban Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reiterated on Tuesday his commitment to the people-owned peace process amid the breakup of the US-Taliban peace talks after the movement's recent attack in which a US soldier was killed.

"Our path is clear, we have chosen the path of peace, lasting peace. We do not back down, this country wants peace and we believe in peace, in Afghan-owned peace process," he said, when introducing the acting director of the National Directorate of Security.

Ghani also expressed confidence in the success of Afghan forces in the fight against terrorism.

Violence in Afghanistan has been escalating amid the talks between the United States and the Taliban movement, which has in recent days conducted a number of terrorist attacks that have killed dozens of people in the war-torn country. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that US peace talks with the Taliban were dead after the group claimed responsibility for the attack that killed a US service member in Kabul on September 5.