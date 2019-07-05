UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Reserves Quota For Women Entrepreneurs

KABUL,AFGHANISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ):President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Thursday directed the allocation of a minimum quota of 5% for women entrepreneurs in government contracts, a move aimed at encouraging their participation in the economy.

Ghani, a former World Bank economist, issued these directives at a meeting with women politicians, entrepreneurs and civil society activists in the southern Kandahar province.

The women shared their concerns about health facilities, low-quality of medicine, education opportunities, disparity in government job opportunities, lack of safe workplace environment and access to international markets, a statement from the presidency said.

"The president directed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to consult trade commissioners at all Afghan diplomatic missions abroad in order to establish a special unit for Kandahar women's handicrafts at the embassies," it added.

According to Afghanistan Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industries (AWCCI), at least 1,150 women entrepreneurs have invested an estimated $77 million in different businesses in the country over the past 18 years.

A report released by the AWCCI earlier this year indicated that the investments by women have provided jobs for 77,000 people across the country.

Despite these hopeful figures, women have often been confined to traditional roles of childbearing and childrearing in the deeply conservative society.

Afghanistan has been embroiled in war for the last 17 years with frequent attacks by Taliban who do not recognize the elected government.

World

