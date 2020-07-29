UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Says 10,708 ANDSF Members Killed, Wounded Since US-Taliban Deal Signing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 02:30 AM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday that a total of 10,708 members of the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) have been killed and injured since the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal on February 29

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday that a total of 10,708 members of the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) have been killed and injured since the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal on February 29.

"Between February 29, 2020, and July 21, 2020, ANDSF losses have been 10,708, with 3560 martyred, 6781 wounded and the rest kidnapped, imprisoned or unaccounted for," Ghani said at the Senior Officials Meeting in Kabul, as quoted by Tolo news agency.

The president also noted that civilian losses over the same period amounted to 775, while 1,609 more were wounded and 689 kidnapped.

According to Ghani, rocket attacks by Taliban during his provincial visits have become a routine.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating gradual withdrawal of US troops, beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges. Despite the reached agreement, the situation in Afghanistan remains unstable.

