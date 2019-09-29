Afghan President Says Candidates Should Submit Complaints in Case of Election Fraud

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Ashraf Ghani, the incumbent Afghan president and candidate for re-election in the recent presidential vote in the country, said on Sunday that if any of the candidates have information about election fraud during the vote, they should file complaints with relevant agencies.

Afghan citizens voted on Saturday to elect the country's president in an election that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots.

In a video message, Ghani called the election a success and congratulated the Afghan people, at the same time urging the Taliban movement, which carried out a number of deadly attacks across the country on election day, to stop the war and start working for peace.

Ghani said that the Afghan government had opened its doors for peace talks, but had delayed negotiations with the Taliban a few days ago.

The president also thanked the country's security forces for ensuring security during the vote.

The Election Commission of Afghanistan, in turn, called the recent election the most regular and proper one over the last 18 years.