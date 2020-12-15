Afghan President Says Continuation of Violence Unacceptable Amid Ongoing Peace Process

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a meeting on Tuesday with Deborah Lyons, the UN envoy for Afghanistan and the head of the UNAMA assistance mission, and said that the continuation of violence is unacceptable amid the ongoing peace process

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a meeting on Tuesday with Deborah Lyons, the UN envoy for Afghanistan and the head of the UNAMA assistance mission, and said that the continuation of violence is unacceptable amid the ongoing peace process.

"The escalation of violence is by no means acceptable to us ... The government of Afghanistan has built a strong national consensus in the peace process, and the international community must fully support the legitimate aspirations of our people to end the violence," Ghani said, as quoted by his press office.

The sides discussed the ongoing peace process in Qatar, the need for better coordination between UN agencies and the fight against COVID-19.

Lyons, on her part, expressed hope for a positive outcome of the talks with the Taliban in Doha.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September. Both sides have recently announced that they agreed on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions on substantive issues to begin. At the same time, violent clashes between the Afghan forces and the radical movement, as well as bomb blasts, continue to ravage Afghanistan.