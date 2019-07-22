Afghan President Says Expects Large Turnout at Upcoming Presidential Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Monday he was expecting a lot of people to cast their ballots at the upcoming presidential election

"Large amount of people will attend the elections, it will show that anti-government propaganda has not affected peoples' minds," Ghani told a gathering in Kabul.

The president stressed that the Afghans would "start a vast political move which is against violence."

"We need peace and this need will be achieved," Ghani said.

The election is scheduled for September 28, with candidates set to launch their campaigns next week.