UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Says Expects Large Turnout At Upcoming Presidential Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:14 PM

Afghan President Says Expects Large Turnout at Upcoming Presidential Election

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Monday he was expecting a lot of people to cast their ballots at the upcoming presidential election

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Monday he was expecting a lot of people to cast their ballots at the upcoming presidential election.

"Large amount of people will attend the elections, it will show that anti-government propaganda has not affected peoples' minds," Ghani told a gathering in Kabul.

The president stressed that the Afghans would "start a vast political move which is against violence."

"We need peace and this need will be achieved," Ghani said.

The election is scheduled for September 28, with candidates set to launch their campaigns next week.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Kabul September Ashraf Ghani

Recent Stories

Martyred policemen buried with full police honor

11 seconds ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 22 July 2019

12 seconds ago

DHO directed to submit detailed report regarding s ..

14 seconds ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan urges lawyers for self-r ..

15 seconds ago

India Plans to Buy Russia Rocket Engines for Domes ..

25 minutes ago

Armenian Ex-President Kocharyan's Lawyer Says Tria ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.