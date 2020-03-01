UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Says Kabul Has No Commitment To Release 5,000 Taliban Prisoners

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:00 PM

Afghan President Says Kabul Has No Commitment to Release 5,000 Taliban Prisoners

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday that Kabul did not take the commitment to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a precondition for the intra-Afghan talks,

On Saturday, the United States and the Taliban signed a long-awaited peace deal in Qatar that sets the beginning of talks for March 10, provided that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released from jail by that time. In parallel, the US and the Afghan government released a joint statement, which states that the US will reduce the number of its troops in Afghanistan and that the complete withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from the country will be in 14 months.

"There is no commitment on the release of the 5,000 [Taliban] prisoners .

.. The release of prisoners is not the United States authority, but it is the authority of the government of Afghanistan," Ghani said as quoted by Tolo news broadcaster.

According to the Afghan president, the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners cannot be considered as a precondition for the intra-Afghan talks, but as part of the dialogue.

Spokesman for the Taliban political office Suhail Shaheen has confirmed that their delegation did not meet with members of the Afghan government on Saturday in Qatar, adding that the intra-Afghan talks must begin after building confidence and completing the process of releasing prisoners.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Jail Qatar United States March Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Accelerators attracts international c ..

21 minutes ago

Thousands commemorate Rare Disease Day in Dubai

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 1, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Precaution key word as virus mayhem con ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.