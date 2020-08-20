Afghan President Says No Obstacles Remain to Launch Peace Process

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday that there were no obstacles remaining that could further delay the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the government in Kabul and the Taliban movement.

"All obstacles to the start of face-to-face talks between government negotiators and Taliban representatives have been removed, and the peace process has become national and regional and all conditions are the same," Ghani said in a video address on the 94th anniversary of the restoration of independence.

He further noted that the region and the world appreciate the sacrifices and bravery of the Afghan military.

"Celebrating Independence Day is important because it shows terrorists and aggressors that Afghans have always responded to and have not surrendered to colonialism," Ghani added.

The president then once again called on the Taliban to engage in intra-Afghan peace talks as soon as possible.

Last week, Ghani signed a decree to free the remaining 400 prisoners, approved by the Consultative Loya Jirga council of tribal leaders, which authorized the government to take action to speed up peace efforts, start face-to-face talks as soon as possible and establish a permanent and universal ceasefire. On Friday, the Office of the National Security Council said the authorities have started to release the remaining Taliban prisoners, with 80 of them being already free.

The released Taliban prisoners pledged to remain peaceful and to not take up arms against the Afghan people ever again.