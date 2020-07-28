UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Says Peace Talks Could Start 'in A Week's Time'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

Afghan president says peace talks could start 'in a week's time'

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Tuesday that peace talks with the Taliban could begin "in a week's time", following the completion of a crucial prisoner exchange

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Tuesday that peace talks with the Taliban could begin "in a week's time", following the completion of a crucial prisoner exchange.

"To demonstrate the government's commitment to peace, the Islamic Republic will soon complete the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners," Ghani told senior officials at the presidential palace.

"With this action, we look forward to the start of direct negotiations with the Taliban in a week's time," he added, speaking in English.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Prisoner Exchange Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

1 hour ago

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

1 hour ago

UVAS academy conducts e-training of livestock offi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of Short ..

1 hour ago

Traders obstruct lockdown enforcement teams, negot ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.