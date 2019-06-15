UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Says Regional, Int'l Coalition For Afghan Peace Needed

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Afghan President Says Regional, Int'l Coalition for Afghan Peace Needed

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday addressed a summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek, urging for a regional and international coalition for Afghan peace to be formed

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday addressed a summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek, urging for a regional and international coalition for Afghan peace to be formed.

Bishkek is hosting a two-day SCO summit. The organization includes Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. There are also four observer countries � Mongolia, Iran, Belarus and Afghanistan � and six dialogue partners � Sri Lanka, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal.

"To overcome the risk of fragmented approaches to peace, a regional and international coalition for peace should be formed to work with us to create a coherent framework for dialogue and negotiations ... Coherent framework will result in quicker action and implementation," Ghani told SCO summit.

The Afghan president told SCO leaders that terrorism was a threat to the security of the organization's members and that a regional framework was needed to counter the threats.

"Terrorist networks are determined to rob us of a secure future. Agreeing to a regional framework is, therefore, in all of our interests," he added.

Ghani stressed that the cost of the conflict, especially to the civilians, had been "very real."

"However, the Afghan armed forces are valiantly defending our country and are not at risk of collapse," Ghani added.

US envoy for Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who is in charge of a US delegation for talks with the Taliban movement, has spent days in Afghanistan meeting politicians, civil society and women rights activists to discuss peace. Khalilzad has said in a Tweet that these meetings are crucial as the talks are entering a new phase.

There have been six rounds of talks between the Taliban and the United States so far. The latest round concluded in Doha in May. The Taliban movement has said that the withdrawal of foreign troops, including US personnel, from Afghanistan, is one of the key issues at the peace talks.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Iran Sri Lanka Russia Turkey China Civil Society Armenia Bishkek Doha Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan United States Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Cambodia Mongolia Nepal May Women Ashraf Ghani Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Faryal Talpur remanded to NAB custody for 9 days

9 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

16 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

16 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

28 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.