Afghan President Says Working For Peace, But Taliban's Demands Go Against Peace Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:02 PM

Afghan President Says Working for Peace, But Taliban's Demands Go Against Peace Agreement

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Friday ahead of the legal assembly that the country was working for the peace but the Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia) was making demands that went against the peace deal

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Friday ahead of the legal assembly that the country was working for the peace but the Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia) was making demands that went against the peace deal.

The grand assembly of Afghan elders � loya jirga � is convening on Friday to decide the fate of 400 Taliban prisoners and other issues related to the domestic peace.

Release of Taliban prisoners was part of the US-Taliban February deal, but the Afghan government, while setting free most of the 5,000 people on the list, held the 400 in question arguing that their crimes were too serious.

"Every step we take is to achieve peace, but the Taliban are making demands against the peace agreement. We have released more than 5,000 prisoners and this shows our good intentions for peace," the president said.

