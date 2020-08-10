Afghan President Signs Decree on Release of 400 Remaining Taliban Prisoners - Source

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday signed a decree on the release of the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday signed a decree on the release of the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik.

Last week, the grand assembly of the elders was held to decide, in part, the fate of the prisoners whose crimes were initially deemed too serious for release.

"President Ghani had signed the decree of 400 dangerous Taliban prisoners after a cabinet meeting this afternoon," the source said.