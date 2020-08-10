UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Signs Decree On Release Of 400 Remaining Taliban Prisoners - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:09 PM

Afghan President Signs Decree on Release of 400 Remaining Taliban Prisoners - Source

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday signed a decree on the release of the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday signed a decree on the release of the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik.

Last week, the grand assembly of the elders was held to decide, in part, the fate of the prisoners whose crimes were initially deemed too serious for release.

"President Ghani had signed the decree of 400 dangerous Taliban prisoners after a cabinet meeting this afternoon," the source said.

Related Topics

Assembly Taliban Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

25 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

40 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

2 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

2 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hyperc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.