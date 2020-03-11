UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Signs Decree On Releasing Detained Taliban Members - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Afghan President Signs Decree on Releasing Detained Taliban Members - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday signed a decree pardoning and releasing Taliban detainees, presidential representative Sediq Sediqqi said.

"Pres. Ghani has signed the decree that would facilitate the release of the Taliban prisoners in accordance with an accepted framework for the start of negotiation between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Details of the decree will be shared tomorrow," Sediqqi said as quoted by broadcaster TOLOnews.

