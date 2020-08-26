UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Slams Taliban For Wasting Opportunity For Peace After Deadly Truck Blast

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Afghan President Slams Taliban for Wasting Opportunity for Peace After Deadly Truck Blast

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani condemned a deadly suicide bomb blast at a military base in the country's north on Tuesday, saying the Taliban were squandering a chance to rebuild peace.

Earlier on Tuesday, a car bomb went off near a military compound in Balkh province, killing four people, including one security forces member, and injuring dozens more, according to the latest reports. The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

"President Ashraf Ghani vehemently denounced the Taliban's terrorist attack in Balkh district of Balkh province that killed and wounded a number of our innocent fellow citizens ... Taliban's insistence to protract their meaningless war and violence will jeopardize the unprecedented opportunity created for peace," Ghani said in a statement shared by the presidential palace.

Ghani again urged the Islamist militant group to embrace a ceasefire and engage in direct talks with his government that the Taliban hopes will lead to a withdrawal of US troops from the country.

"Protraction of such acts of criminality and violence by the Taliban will leave nothing, but a trail of hatred and resentment among the Afghans," the president added.

The attack comes amid international efforts to bring the rivals to the negotiating table. The process stalled after the prisoner swap agreed by the United States and the Taliban in February hit a roadblock earlier this month.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Bomb Blast Prisoner Car Suicide Balkh Lead United States February Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Researches to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine to ..

12 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 4 illegal ..

12 minutes ago

Govt decides 'no concession for Nawaz Sharif as al ..

12 minutes ago

Motorway Police trace wallet containing Rs 47000, ..

12 minutes ago

False cases against farmers to end: Raja Basharat

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.