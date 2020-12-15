Afghan President Speaks With US House of Representatives Speaker - Presidential Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed US support and the Afghan peace process in the video conference mode, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

"President Ghani spoke with Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives," Sediqqi said on Twitter.

"Both sides talked about the continued US support to Afghanistan, women rights, the Afghan peace process and the next steps, and the need for a comprehensive ceasefire," he said.