UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Speaks With US House Of Representatives Speaker - Presidential Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

Afghan President Speaks With US House of Representatives Speaker - Presidential Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed US support and the Afghan peace process in the video conference mode, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

"President Ghani spoke with Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives," Sediqqi said on Twitter.

"Both sides talked about the continued US support to Afghanistan, women rights, the Afghan peace process and the next steps, and the need for a comprehensive ceasefire," he said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Twitter Nancy United States Women Ashraf Ghani

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Minister of Trade and ..

7 hours ago

UAE Football Association signs MoU with Israeli FA ..

7 hours ago

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

8 hours ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

8 hours ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

8 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.