MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Both houses of the Afghan government have unanimously adopted the security plan proposed by the government's security forces amid the continuing escalation of tensions with the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia), President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ghani presented both houses of the parliament with a security plan of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) which envisages taking the situation in the country under control within six months.

"Our people yearn for peace and while we will pursue a negotiated path, we also stand forcefully against the Taliban's aggression. I thank the National Assembly for their unanimous declaration in support of ANDSF," the president said on Twitter after the meeting.

Ghani was quoted by Afghan media as saying during the parliament address that the deterioration of the security situation in the country should be blamed on the United States' "abrupt" decision to withdraw troops.

Earlier on Monday, the Afghan defense ministry said that ANDSF forces eliminated 455 Taliban militants over the past day and wounded another 232. The army operations were conducted in 15 provinces, including north-western Badghis, southern Kandahar and Helmand, and south-western Herat and Nimruz.

The Taliban also reported killing and injuring multiple Afghan soldiers in the north-eastern provinces of Parwan and eastern Nangarhar but did not specify the exact toll.