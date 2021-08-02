UrduPoint.com

Afghan President Thanks Parliament For Adopting Army's 6-Month Security Plan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:55 PM

Afghan President Thanks Parliament for Adopting Army's 6-Month Security Plan

Both houses of the Afghan government have unanimously adopted the security plan proposed by the government's security forces amid the continuing escalation of tensions with the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia), President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Both houses of the Afghan government have unanimously adopted the security plan proposed by the government's security forces amid the continuing escalation of tensions with the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia), President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ghani presented both houses of the parliament with a security plan of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) which envisages taking the situation in the country under control within six months.

"Our people yearn for peace and while we will pursue a negotiated path, we also stand forcefully against the Taliban's aggression. I thank the National Assembly for their unanimous declaration in support of ANDSF," the president said on Twitter after the meeting.

Ghani was quoted by Afghan media as saying during the parliament address that the deterioration of the security situation in the country should be blamed on the United States' "abrupt" decision to withdraw troops.

Earlier on Monday, the Afghan defense ministry said that ANDSF forces eliminated 455 Taliban militants over the past day and wounded another 232. The army operations were conducted in 15 provinces, including north-western Badghis, southern Kandahar and Helmand, and south-western Herat and Nimruz.

The Taliban also reported killing and injuring multiple Afghan soldiers in the north-eastern provinces of Parwan and eastern Nangarhar but did not specify the exact toll.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan National Assembly Militants Army Russia Parliament Twitter Herat Kandahar United States Ashraf Ghani Media Government

Recent Stories

Egyptian Air Forces arrive in UAE for ‘Zayed 3’ military exercise

42 minutes ago
 Woman electrocuted to death

Woman electrocuted to death

1 minute ago
 PNCA online film production certificate course ki ..

PNCA online film production certificate course kicks off

1 minute ago
 Man kills wife over domestic dispute

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

1 minute ago
 BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala strengthen partners ..

BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala strengthen partnership with acquisition of Cullig ..

57 minutes ago
 Asad Umar for expediting pace of work on CPEC proj ..

Asad Umar for expediting pace of work on CPEC projects

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.