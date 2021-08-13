UrduPoint.com

Afghan President To Address Nation As Taliban Extend Territorial Gains - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:20 PM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is set to deliver a speech to the nation as the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) continue their offensive, overrunning key cities, the 1TV broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is set to deliver a speech to the nation as the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) continue their offensive, overrunning key cities, the 1TV broadcaster reported.

Ghani will address the nation on Friday or Monday, with no details on the speech content reported.

The Taliban claim to have seized over 10 out of 34 administrative centers of Afghan provinces in just a week. On Thursday, the militants reportedly established control over Kandahar, the second-biggest city of the country.

