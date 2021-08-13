Afghan President to Address Nation as Taliban Extend Territorial Gains - Reports

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is set to deliver a speech to the nation as the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) continue their offensive, overrunning key cities, the 1TV broadcaster reported

Ghani will address the nation on Friday or Monday, with no details on the speech content reported.

The Taliban claim to have seized over 10 out of 34 administrative centers of Afghan provinces in just a week. On Thursday, the militants reportedly established control over Kandahar, the second-biggest city of the country.