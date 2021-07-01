Afghan President to Attend International Regional Conference in Tashkent

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will take part in a high-level international conference on Central and Southern Asia in Tashkent in mid-July, Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab said Thursday.

"The president of Afghanistan will participate in this important conference in July," Nab said at a meeting of the high-level dialogue "European Union - Central Asia" in Tashkent.

The meeting focuses on policies and security, and brings together deputy foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and Afghanistan, as well as Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service.

The Uzbek capital will host the international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities" on July 15-16.

Nab described the conference as an opportunity to facilitate various infrastructure projects, dubbed "North-South," in Afghanistan, which connect Asia and Europe.

The Afghan official added that the country sees regional cooperation as a foreign policy priority, and reaffirmed that Kabul is making every effort to restore peace in the country, as "a peaceful Afghanistan is a guarantor of regional stability."