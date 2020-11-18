Afghan President, US Acting Defense Secretary Discussed US Military Support - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and US Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller have held a phone conversation on the Afghan peace process and US military support to the country's security forces, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

"President Ghani spoke with the U.S. Acting Defense Secretary Mr. Christopher C. Miller on the phone this evening.

Both sides talked about the peace process, strengthening mutual relations, and continued meaningful U.S. military support to the Afghan Security and Defense Forces. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the [US] Joint Chiefs of Staff, was also present in this telephone call," Sediqqi wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Miller announced plans to reduce the number of US troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by January 15 by the decision of US President Donald Trump. Miller also told reporters he had already updated Ghani on the plans.