Afghan President, US Defense Secretary Discuss US-Iran Tensions - Presidential Office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani spoke to US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday, discussing security in the region in the wake of the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani by the US, Durani Jawed, deputy spokeswoman at the Afghan presidential office, told Sputnik.

"In the telephone conversation, the two sides discussed the security situation in the region and especially the recent security problems between the United States and Iran, saying that it is time for the US and Iran to reduce the violence," Jawed said.

Soleimani was killed by US drones in Iraq on Friday.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei promised to avenge Soleimani's murder, while US President Donald Trump promised to hit 52 Iranian sites if Tehran strikes at US citizens. The standoff followed an attack by Shiite protesters on the US embassy in Baghdad, which in turn was caused by a US strike on a Shiite militia in response to the death of a US contractor at a base near Kirkuk that was blamed by the US on the Iraqi Shiite Kataib Hezbollah militia group.

In the wake of the attack, Iraq asked US-led coalition troops to depart from the country, which is something they have not yet done.