Afghan President, US Envoy Discuss Peace Process, Steps to Facilitate Intra-Afghan Talks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and US Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss issues related to the peace process in the Asian country, the Afghan presidential palace said in a statement.

According to the statement, the parties addressed practical steps that are needed to be made to facilitate intra-Afghan talks, undeclared ceasefire and international community's commitment to contribute to peace in Afghanistan.

Ghani and Khalilzad also discussed ways to decrease violence in the country, the statement stressed.

On Sunday, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing sources close to Taliban, that the negotiations between the group and the Afghan government would be held in Doha. The exact date of the meeting has not yet been revealed, but the government has reportedly agreed to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners, as envisioned by the US-Taliban peace deal, beforehand.