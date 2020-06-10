UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President, US Envoy Discuss Peace Process, Steps To Facilitate Intra-Afghan Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Afghan President, US Envoy Discuss Peace Process, Steps to Facilitate Intra-Afghan Talks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and US Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss issues related to the peace process in the Asian country, the Afghan presidential palace said in a statement.

According to the statement, the parties addressed practical steps that are needed to be made to facilitate intra-Afghan talks, undeclared ceasefire and international community's commitment to contribute to peace in Afghanistan.

Ghani and Khalilzad also discussed ways to decrease violence in the country, the statement stressed.

On Sunday, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing sources close to Taliban, that the negotiations between the group and the Afghan government would be held in Doha. The exact date of the meeting has not yet been revealed, but the government has reportedly agreed to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners, as envisioned by the US-Taliban peace deal, beforehand.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Doha Sunday Ashraf Ghani Government Asia

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.