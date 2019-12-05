UrduPoint.com
Afghan President, US Envoy Khalilzad Discuss Ceasefire, Peace Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met to discuss the ceasefire and the peace process in the country, Afghan presidential office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Khalilzad pays a visit to Kabul in the follow-up of US President Donald Trump's unannounced visit to Afghanistan on November 28, which marked the first visit of a US president to the country in five years.

"In this meeting, the two sides discussed the ceasefire and the problem of Taliban hideouts outside the country, which was discussed by the Presidents of Afghanistan and the US in a recent meeting to seek sustainable peace agreements," the statement says.

In mid-November, Ghani announced the government's intent to release three Taliban members from the Haqqani militant group ” Anas Haqqani, Abdul Rashid and Haji Mali Khan ” in exchange for the Taliban freeing US and Australian lecturers who had been held hostage for three years. The two professors were handed over to the US military on November 19, and simultaneously, a three-way ceasefire was announced in three districts between Afghan government forces, US-led coalition troops and Taliban militants.

