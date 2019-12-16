UrduPoint.com
Afghan President, US Senator Graham Discuss Counterterrorism, Reduction Of US Troops

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:38 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday held talks with US Senator Lindsey Graham to discuss the partnership in fight against terrorism and gradual reduction of US troops in Afghanistan, the spokesperson of the Afghan president, Sediq Sediqqi, said.

"President Ghani met with Senator Graham this evening, they discussed latest ANDSF [Afghan National Security Forces] successes against ISIS [Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia], a gradual and responsible reduction of the U.S Forces, continued partnership in combating terrorism and peace," Sediqqi said on Twitter.

