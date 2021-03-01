Afghan President, US Special Envoy Khalilzad Met to Discuss Peace Process - Source

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:06 PM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday, they pointed to the need to accelerate the peace process, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday, they pointed to the need to accelerate the peace process, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Khalilzad, who is currently paying a visit to Kabul, met with Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation.

"President Ghani met this afternoon with US Special Envoy for Afghan Peace Zalmai Khalilzad. At the meeting, they discussed further steps in the peace process, and both sides stressed the need to speed up the process," the source said.

