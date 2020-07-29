UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Vows To Complete Release Of 5,000 Taliban Prisoners Soon - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:14 AM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani promised on Tuesday to complete the release of 5,000 captive Taliban members in the near future, the country's media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani promised on Tuesday to complete the release of 5,000 captive Taliban members in the near future, the country's media reported.

Last week, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen wrote on Twitter that the Islamist militant group was ready to free all remaining prisoners before the Muslim sacrifice festival of Eid al-Adha if the Afghan government did the same. Shaheen also said that the group would sit down at the negotiating table after Eid al-Adha, provided that the prisoner swap was completed by then. The festival begins on July 30 and ends on August 3.

According to the 1TV broadcaster, the president hopes that the move will help to launch direct talks with the Taliban movement in a week.

The Afghan government and the Taliban committed to releasing each other's prisoners 5,000 and 1,000, respectively as part of a peace deal negotiated by the group and the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 29, with the outlook to launch intra-Afghan talks.

Earlier in July, the Afghan government confirmed that it had released 4,199 captive Taliban members while hanging back on releasing those of prisoners who were on US and Afghan security blacklists. The Taliban, in turn, have insisted that all 5,000 be released, as per the agreement.

