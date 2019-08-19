Afghan President Vows to Destroy IS Hideouts in Country After Deadly Kabul Wedding Attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday that celebrations of Afghanistan's centenary Independence Day were postponed in honor of the victims of a recent deadly attack at a wedding in Kabul and vowed to clear Afghanistan of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) that has claimed responsibility for the carnage

On Saturday, an explosion at a wedding reception in western Kabul killed 63 civilians, including women and children, and injured over 180. IS has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

"We will eliminate Daesh [another designation of IS] hideouts all around the country.

The fight against Daesh will be intensified," Ghani said at a ceremony in Kabul, as cited by the TOLO news agency.

The president has laid a wreath at the Azadi Memorial minaret and announced the postponement of the celebrations in honor of the victims.

The nation "will take the revenge of our people," the president added.

For almost two decades, Afghanistan has suffered instability due to the continuous insurgency of the Taliban movement and IS. Government forces conduct regular counterterrorism operations across the country.