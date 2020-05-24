UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Vows To Expedite Taliban Prisoners Release

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 03:40 PM

Afghan President Vows to Expedite Taliban Prisoners Release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday that the process of the release of Taliban militants from prisons would be expedited and welcomed the ceasefire announced by the Taliban.

"As a responsible government we want to move one more step forward: I am announcing that the release of Taliban prisoners will be expedited and we call on the Taliban that they also expedite the release the security and defense prisoners," Ghani said as aired by TOLOnews broadcaster in an address to the nation on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The Taliban militant group declared on Saturday that it would cease fire for three days to honor the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Ghani welcomed the group's decision and said he had ordered the Afghan National Defense Security Forces to comply with the truce that took effect on Sunday.

According to the president, the government's negotiating team is ready to begin intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible.

The United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement at the end of February. The main premises of the deal are the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the launch of intra-Afghan peace talks, subject to a mutual exchange of prisoners. There has been little progress in the Afghan peace process amid continuing violence in the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Fire Militants Exchange Progress United States February Sunday Ashraf Ghani Muslim From Government Agreement Ramadan

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

1 hour ago

Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission pre ..

2 hours ago

Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners

2 hours ago

China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid al-Fitr

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.