Afghan President Vows to Release 500 Taliban Prisoners as Eid al-Adha Goodwill Gesture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday said he ordered the release of 500 Taliban prisoners over the coming days in response to the group's three-day ceasefire announcement, media reported.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, Ghani expressed hope that the reciprocal goodwill gestures would lead to the inception of intra-Afghan talks, private broadcaster Tolo news reported.

According to the outlet, none of those set to be released are part of a list of 400 inmates that the Taliban demanded that Kabul let go. Those 400 are accused of serious crimes and Ghani vowed to assemble a council of elders to discuss their release.

The president said that the government has so far released 4,600 Taliban prisoners from its cells, thereby exceeding its conditions within the US-Taliban peace process agreement, according to Tolo News.

Earlier in the week, Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that the group has completed its release of 1,000 security personnel in its captivity and demanded that Kabul fulfill the agreement's terms so as to pave the way for peace talks.

The US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February that stipulated a phased 14-month troop withdrawal period and a ceasefire between both sides, effectively ending the confrontation which began in 2001. The deal also contained provisions on mutual prisoner release which Kabul initially said it had not agreed to, but its hand was eventually forced through a months-long wave of Taliban violence unleashed across the war-torn country.