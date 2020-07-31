UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President Vows To Release 500 Taliban Prisoners As Eid Al-Adha Goodwill Gesture

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:50 AM

Afghan President Vows to Release 500 Taliban Prisoners as Eid al-Adha Goodwill Gesture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday said he ordered the release of 500 Taliban prisoners over the coming days in response to the group's three-day ceasefire announcement, media reported.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, Ghani expressed hope that the reciprocal goodwill gestures would lead to the inception of intra-Afghan talks, private broadcaster Tolo news reported.

According to the outlet, none of those set to be released are part of a list of 400 inmates that the Taliban demanded that Kabul let go. Those 400 are accused of serious crimes and Ghani vowed to assemble a council of elders to discuss their release.

The president said that the government has so far released 4,600 Taliban prisoners from its cells, thereby exceeding its conditions within the US-Taliban peace process agreement, according to Tolo News.

Earlier in the week, Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that the group has completed its release of 1,000 security personnel in its captivity and demanded that Kabul fulfill the agreement's terms so as to pave the way for peace talks.

The US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February that stipulated a phased 14-month troop withdrawal period and a ceasefire between both sides, effectively ending the confrontation which began in 2001. The deal also contained provisions on mutual prisoner release which Kabul initially said it had not agreed to, but its hand was eventually forced through a months-long wave of Taliban violence unleashed across the war-torn country.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Lead February Ashraf Ghani Muslim Media From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 31, 2020 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

10 hours ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

10 hours ago

Ruler of Fujairah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

11 hours ago

Mounting virus woes and historic US data shock hit ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.